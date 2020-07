UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low Covid-19 risk countries Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for Covid-19 , the government said on Friday. ​​Official travel advice against all but essential travel outside Britain will also be eased for some countries and regions. Taken together, these changes will make it easier for Britons to travel abroad for summer holidays.