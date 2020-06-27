Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locust swarms spotted near Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious

Khaleej Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
A team has been set up to monitor the situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

monty_chadha

monty chadha RT @TOIDelhi: Locust swarms spotted near Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious during landing, take-off https://t.co/Lwy90fQXPh 5 seconds ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Locust swarms spotted near Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious during landing, take-off https://t.co/Lwy90fQXPh 3 minutes ago

Azizahm75733347

Aziz Ahmed RT @khaleejtimes: #Locust swarms spotted near #Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious https://t.co/7j6TDTLEZO 6 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Locust swarms spotted near Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious during landing, take-off https://t.co/S934DjarC5 7 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #Locust swarms spotted near #Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious https://t.co/7j6TDTLEZO 18 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Locust swarms spotted near Delhi airport, pilots urged to be cautious during landing, take-off https://t.co/Ki34rfqmzl 32 minutes ago