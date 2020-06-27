COVID-19 And Dystopian World – Analysis Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Corona as a black swan event had left the wider and multilateral ramifications for the entire world. What would be the post-COVID world which one can anticipate? However, what is happening presently, from the same one can envision how the present world would emerge, seems to be a dystopian world.



COVID-19 is not only taking... Corona as a black swan event had left the wider and multilateral ramifications for the entire world. What would be the post-COVID world which one can anticipate? However, what is happening presently, from the same one can envision how the present world would emerge, seems to be a dystopian world.COVID-19 is not only taking 👓 View full article

