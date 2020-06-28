Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Satellite image: Iran blast was near suspected missile site

FOXNews.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
An explosion that rattled Iran’s capital came from an area in its eastern mountains that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites, satellite photographs showed Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran 00:38

 Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bright light illuminating the sky over the city early on Friday,...

Related news from verified sources

Satellite image: Iran blast struck by suspected missile site
IndiaTimes

Iran blast struck by suspected missile site, satellite images show

 Iranian officials identified the site as being in Parchin, home to a military base where the IAEA previously said it suspects Iran conducted tests of explosive...
Haaretz


Tweets about this