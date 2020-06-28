Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan



Related videos from verified sources Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president



Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 3 weeks ago Joe Biden Slams Trump Suggesting George Floyd Is Celebrating



REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for suggesting on Friday that George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police last week, is celebrating from heaven,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Biden knocks Trump's jobs report victory lap



President Donald Trump took a victory lap and Wall Street jumped significantly higher in Friday trading after huge job gains in May but former Vice President Joe Biden focused on the millions of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this