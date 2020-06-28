Global  

Lazarus Chakwera inaugurated as Malawi’s new president

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in as Malawi’s new president Sunday after the announcement the previous night that he had won the southern African country’s rerun elections. Chakwera is Malawi’s sixth president after winning the historic election held last week, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has resulted in […]
Related news from verified sources

Who is Malawi's new leader Lazarus Chakwera?

 Lazarus Chakwera has spent much of his life doing the work of God as a theologian. Now he is to become Malawi's new president. DW takes a look at what made this...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •allAfrica.comBBC News

Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president after historic win

 The opposition candidate won nearly 60% of the vote to defeat the incumbent.
BBC News

Malawi: Chakwera's Final Push, Welcomes Chimunthu - I Am Ready to Govern Malawi

 [Nyasa Times] Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who leads the nine-party Tonse Alliance has said he is ready for the fresh presidential...
allAfrica.com


