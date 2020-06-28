Adorable rescued baby monkey plays like a human baby
This baby Woolly Monkey is an orphan and now lives at a rescue center. Primates, in general, are extremely social animals, and the babies need to be with a mother, even if a foster one. The moment she..
Daughter is in stitches as her mother fights with reclining chair
Laurie and her mother have a new reclining chair. It was bought for them as a gift by another family member. But, like all new things, there is often a learning curve. Laurie's mother has settled..
Trusting mother cow drops off her newborn calf with the babysitter
Fiona is an exceptional young mother. She's just had her first calf, Hope, who is only three days old. Normally, young cow mothers are not trusting enough of people to come close, even if they..
chris kelly RT @Independent: Egyptian belly-dancer sentenced to three years in prison for stirring up 'immorality' https://t.co/6dD7Bil3gw 1 minute ago
Eagle Eye #Egyptian #bellydancer sentenced to three years in prison for stirring up '#immorality' https://t.co/4xacSy8bHj 7 minutes ago
The Independent Egyptian belly-dancer sentenced to three years in prison for stirring up 'immorality' https://t.co/6dD7Bil3gw 17 minutes ago
News18 Buzz RT @news18dotcom: A high-profile Egyptian belly-dancer was sentenced to three years in prison and fined for inciting debauchery and immoral… 48 minutes ago
News18.com A high-profile Egyptian belly-dancer was sentenced to three years in prison and fined for inciting debauchery and i… https://t.co/nngcZkcxkB 48 minutes ago
Hass RT @ExMSVoices: "Egyptian belly-dancer, Sama el-Masry, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds (£15,000) o… 55 minutes ago