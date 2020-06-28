Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate



While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

White House holds first coronavirus briefing in two months



The White House has given its first coronavirus briefing in two months in the US. The top US infectious disease expert said there had been failures in tracing the contacts of those with the virus... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 2 days ago