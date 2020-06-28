Global  

Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. “Thank you to the […]
