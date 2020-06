Related videos from verified sources Biden Says He Would Mandate Mask Wearing If He’s Elected President



Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is looking to make mask wearing required throughout the country if he’s elected president. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Airline De-Planes, Bans Trump Campaigner For Refusing To Wear Mask



Trump campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask. Now, Business Insider reports the airline says he'll be banned for as long as masks are.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago Bruce Springsteen blasts Donald Trump for failing to wear face mask



Bruce Springsteen has demanded U.S. leader Donald Trump wear a face mask to show respect to the victims of the coronavirus. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

