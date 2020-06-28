Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami To Close Beaches For Fourth Of July Due To COVID-19

Newsy Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Miami To Close Beaches For Fourth Of July Due To COVID-19Watch VideoAs Florida experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, officials are taking precautionary measures to prevent a future spike.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order that will close all beaches and parks from July 3 to July 7. The order will also ban gatherings of more than 50...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Miami-Dade County shutting down beaches for Fourth of July weekend

Miami-Dade County shutting down beaches for Fourth of July weekend 00:29

 Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be shutting down all beaches in the county during the Fourth of July weekend.

Related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases [Video]

Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases

CBS4's Ty Russell reports Broward is weighing a similar decision.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published
How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay [Video]

How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay

All eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27Published
Beaches To Close In MIami -Dade [Video]

Beaches To Close In MIami -Dade

Miami-Dade County beaches and parks will be closed for the July 4th weekend, due to the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Miami will close beaches for Fourth of July weekend

 Miami-Dade County is closing all beaches from July 3-7, as coronavirus cases in Florida surge.
CBS News


Tweets about this

FunvaTalks

Funva_talks RT @IngrahamAngle: If everyone just stays home for like a month or so, the virus goes away, right? “Miami-Dade to close beaches for July Fo… 16 minutes ago

laurent64

Laurent RT @cnnbrk: Miami's beaches, popular with residents and tourists, will close for Fourth of July weekend as officials keep an eye on the rap… 16 minutes ago

CNWNetwork

Caribbean National Weekly Mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez has announced that beaches will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.… https://t.co/gCyfshoSR1 19 minutes ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says all beaches and parks in the county will close from Friday, July 3 thro… https://t.co/SKyc81478f 26 minutes ago

4annegs

♥️🇺🇸Annie Loves Covfefe🇺🇸♥️ RT @ElmaAksalic: MORE: Beaches in Miami will close for the Fourth of July weekend, as Florida officials keep an eye on the rapidly rising n… 27 minutes ago

BeVegan4ever

🍀🌊 Denise Dynan🌊#Biden2020 Miami will close beaches for Fourth of July weekend - CBS News https://t.co/QDolWTZ3LA 1 hour ago

PattenJosephine

Josephine Patten RT @DCarlosPhipps: @FoxNews Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close for the July Fourth weekend less than a month after reopening and gathe… 1 hour ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Broward County joins Miami-Dade in closing beaches during the holiday weekend https://t.co/dCOwclgWyO #10news #news… https://t.co/zs2YqOEh3a 1 hour ago