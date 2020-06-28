|
Miami To Close Beaches For Fourth Of July Due To COVID-19
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoAs Florida experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, officials are taking precautionary measures to prevent a future spike.
On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order that will close all beaches and parks from July 3 to July 7. The order will also ban gatherings of more than 50...
