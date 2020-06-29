Princeton University to drop late US President Woodrow Wilson's name over racism Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Princeton University has said it will remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.



University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community on...


