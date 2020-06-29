Global  

Princeton University to drop late US President Woodrow Wilson's name over racism

Mid-Day Monday, 29 June 2020
Princeton University has said it will remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.

University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community on...
