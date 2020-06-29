Princeton University to drop late US President Woodrow Wilson's name over racism
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Princeton University has said it will remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.
University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community on...
The University of Cincinnati's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday morning to remove Marge Schott's name from the university's baseball stadium and another space in the school's archive library..