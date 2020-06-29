India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle as huge hospital opens

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country. Speaking on the preparations in Delhi amid rising cases, HM said, "On Jun14, there were 9937...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a..