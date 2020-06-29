Global
Four gunmen killed in Pakistan stock exchange attack: Police
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
25 minutes ago
)
It was not immediately clear if there are more assailants at large.
Related news from verified sources
Gunmen Storm Pakistan’s Stock Exchange, Killing at Least 2
Police and paramilitary forces surrounded the exchange in Karachi during an hourlong gun battle, and four attackers were reported to have been killed.
NYTimes.com
35 minutes ago
Pakistani police: Gunmen attack stock exchange in Karachi
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say an unknown number of gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city of Karachi, the...
Seattle Times
47 minutes ago
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
Gunmen attack the Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi and police say at least four assailants have been killed.
BBC News
49 minutes ago
Tweets about this
