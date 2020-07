You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Incredible fairy village discovered in park forest



Fairies are said to bring good luck if you happen to see one. The building of a fairy village in your garden is also said to bring good luck with your harvest. It is said that if you do find a fairy,.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:13 Published 5 days ago Huge traffic jam in Greece as thousands of tourists and locals return from weekend vocations in Halkidiki beaches



Huge traffic jam in Greece as thousands of mostly Balkan tourists and Greek locals return from weekend vocations in Halkidiki beaches. Thousands vehicles in lines of kilometers as people return from.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Photographer who visited Kenya for 30yrs helps two villages which have been devastated by coronavirus crisis



A wildlife photographer who has visited a tiny village in Kenya for 30 years is now giving back to the people devastated by coronavirus.Brit Gren Sowerby, 70, visits the village each year to take.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this