Garg Ravi Shankar RT @RT_com: #Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over #Soleimani killing, will ask Interpol to act – local media https://t.co/RWMENtoe6q… 2 seconds ago Kobby RT @AJENews: BREAKING: Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help, over killing of top general Qassem Soleimani https://t.… 3 seconds ago Johnny Bravo💜💛 RT @AthaudaDasuni: 🚨 BREAKING : World News 🌍 Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald… 4 seconds ago ashley RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump and asks Interpol to help over killing of top general Qassem Soleimani https:… 4 seconds ago OBC RT @htTweets: Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens others it believ… 5 seconds ago Daily Mail US Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over drone strike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/U9wuco70FY 6 seconds ago CCP Shill Antifa Bot☭ Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing, will ask Interpol to act – local media https://t.co/uhlvEJID0i 6 seconds ago Kathy Roman RT @thedailybeast: Iran has reportedly issued a warrant for Trump’s arrest on “murder and terrorism charges” related to the killing of top… 7 seconds ago