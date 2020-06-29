Global  

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help

Independent Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general early this year. Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the 3 January strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face "murder and terrorism charges," the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
