4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday. It’s the second pretrial hearing for the men. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Floyd […]
