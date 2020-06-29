Global  

Detroit police SUV plows through group of protesters, flings people who climbed on hood

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
A largely peaceful protest in Detroit against systemic racism and police brutality turned violent on Sunday night as a police SUV plowed through a group of protesters, striking multiple people and sending a couple demonstrators who had climbed on the hood flying from the vehicle. Police accelerated the vehicle multiple times as dozens of protesters […]
Video credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
