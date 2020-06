Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August. The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003. The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates […] 👓 View full article