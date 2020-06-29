|
Greece: Plan to rein in protests triggers protests
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Greece’s center-right government announced plans Monday to impose tighter controls on public demonstrations that frequently block traffic and turn violent. But political opponents say they plan to defeat the proposals with mass demonstrations. The country has a long tradition of public protests, and several recent rallies have been held in support of the Black Lives […]
