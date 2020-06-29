Gilead Sciences Announces Price Tag For Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

On Monday, drug maker Gilead Sciences said that comes out to $3,120 for patients with private insurance for a "typical" five-day treatment course of six vials.



The maker of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir announced it's pricing its antiviral medication at $520 a dose for most U.S. patients. On Monday, drug maker Gilead Sciences said that comes out to $3,120 for patients with private insurance for a "typical" five-day treatment course of six vials.


