Gilead Sciences Announces Price Tag For Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir

Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir
Gilead Sciences unveils what it calls 'below market' pricing for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which has so far proven effective in treating Covid-19
Governor Abbott, DSHS Sending Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To Dallas, Fort Worth Metro Area
After saying this week that COVID-19 is spreading at "unacceptable rate" and must be stopped, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he along with the Texas Department of State Health Services "is..
Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients
Drugmaker Gilead will be administering the experimental drug Remdesivir to pediatric patients who contracted COVID-19. The goal is to measure the effectiveness of the drug in newborns and adolescents.