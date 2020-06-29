Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gilead Sciences Announces Price Tag For Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir

Newsy Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Announces Price Tag For Coronavirus Drug RemdesivirWatch VideoThe maker of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir announced it's pricing its antiviral medication at $520 a dose for most U.S. patients.

On Monday, drug maker Gilead Sciences said that comes out to $3,120 for patients with private insurance for a "typical" five-day treatment course of six vials.

For the rest of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient

Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient 00:44

 Gilead Sciences announced on Monday that it has set a price for Remdesivir, a drug that’s shown success in reducing the duration of some COVID-19 cases.

Related videos from verified sources

Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir [Video]

Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir

Gilead Sciences unveils what it calls 'below market' pricing for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which has so far proven effective in treating Covid-19

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:34Published
Governor Abbott, DSHS Sending Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To Dallas, Fort Worth Metro Area [Video]

Governor Abbott, DSHS Sending Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To Dallas, Fort Worth Metro Area

After saying this week that COVID-19 is spreading at "unacceptable rate" and must be stopped, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he along with the Texas Department of State Health Services "is..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published
Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients [Video]

Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients

Drugmaker Gilead will be administering the experimental drug Remdesivir to pediatric patients who contracted COVID-19. The goal is to measure the effectiveness of the drug in newborns and adolescents.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Gilead slaps multi-thousand-dollar price tag on coronavirus treatment remdesivir

 Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) has announced it will charge thousands of dollars for its investigational drug remdesivir, temporarily approved in certain...
Proactive Investors

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

 The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people...
Seattle Times

European Stocks Close On Firm Note

 Despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus cases over the weekend, European markets closed higher on Monday with investors betting on recovery after news...
RTTNews


Tweets about this