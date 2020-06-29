Multiple MLB Players Choose Not To Play 2020 Season
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Watch VideoAs the MLB inches toward Opening Day in late July, players are starting to opt out of the 2020 season.* *They're allowed to do that for health or other personal reasons as part of the league's reopening deal.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake reportedly will not play this season, but he has not given a...
As the Indians and the rest of Major League Baseball prepares to begin a condensed season following a freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti confirmed that some Indians players have tested positive for COVID-19, but said all of the cases were isolated.
Plans are moving forward for Major League Baseball, with teams beginning practices this week – but we also have some players starting to opt out. General Manager Jed Hoyer and Manager David Ross talk..
