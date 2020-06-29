Global  

Multiple MLB Players Choose Not To Play 2020 Season

Newsy Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Multiple MLB Players Choose Not To Play 2020 SeasonWatch VideoAs the MLB inches toward Opening Day in late July, players are starting to opt out of the 2020 season.* *They're allowed to do that for health or other personal reasons as part of the league's reopening deal.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake reportedly will not play this season, but he has not given a...
News video: Indians confirm multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19

Indians confirm multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19 01:58

 As the Indians and the rest of Major League Baseball prepares to begin a condensed season following a freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti confirmed that some Indians players have tested positive for COVID-19, but said all of the cases were isolated.

