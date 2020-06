​Cirque Du Soleil Files For Bankruptcy Protection Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Watch VideoEntertainment company Cirque du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Canada-based circus arts show announced in a press release it filed for creditor protection on Monday "in response to immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." It also said... Watch VideoEntertainment company Cirque du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Canada-based circus arts show announced in a press release it filed for creditor protection on Monday "in response to immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." It also said 👓 View full article