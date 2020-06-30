Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Mandy Wiener | Remember their names – share stories of Covid instead of stigmatising people

News24 Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
It is fundamentally important that those who have either contracted the virus, or who have lost someone to it, speak out and share their stories, writes Mandy Wiener.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Healthcare 'superheroes' share stories during COVID-19 [Video]

Healthcare 'superheroes' share stories during COVID-19

As hospitals continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients, one Chicago doctor wanted people to know what it was like for healthcare workers on the frontlines. So, resident Anwar Jebran and his friend,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:01Published
This Is Us -Two More Seasons [Video]

This Is Us -Two More Seasons

This Is Us -Two More Seasons- Trailer (HD) - Sometimes life will surprise you. Starring Mandy Moore (“A Walk to Remember”), Milo Ventimiglia (“Heroes,” “Gilmore Girls”) and Sterling K...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this