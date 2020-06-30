News24.com | Mandy Wiener | Remember their names – share stories of Covid instead of stigmatising people Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

It is fundamentally important that those who have either contracted the virus, or who have lost someone to it, speak out and share their stories, writes Mandy Wiener. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Healthcare 'superheroes' share stories during COVID-19



As hospitals continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients, one Chicago doctor wanted people to know what it was like for healthcare workers on the frontlines. So, resident Anwar Jebran and his friend,.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:01 Published on June 1, 2020 This Is Us -Two More Seasons



This Is Us -Two More Seasons- Trailer (HD) - Sometimes life will surprise you. Starring Mandy Moore (“A Walk to Remember”), Milo Ventimiglia (“Heroes,” “Gilmore Girls”) and Sterling K... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this