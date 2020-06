Over one crore people benefitted from Shiv Bhojan scheme, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The thali meals scheme started in January for ₹10 to the poor, was reduced to ₹5 per plate during the coronavirus-induced lockdown 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai



Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this