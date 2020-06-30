Global  

Roblox accounts hacked to support Trump

BBC News Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Video game avatars have been changed to display pro-Trump messages in a hack targeted at children.
Google Alerts Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Hackers From China And Iran [Video]

Google Alerts Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Hackers From China And Iran

Google caught state-backed hackers from China and Iran trying to target presidential campaigns. According to Business Insider, they targeted President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

stephiewashere

stephie RT @nofuxremain: "Hacked Roblox accounts are spreading Trump propaganda" trump's regime & its support base always find new lows to sink to… 1 hour ago

nofuxremain

BLM/1312 "Hacked Roblox accounts are spreading Trump propaganda" trump's regime & its support base always find new lows to… https://t.co/lV6yvJ1QbO 1 hour ago

millergary44

Gary Miller Roblox accounts hacked to support Donald Trump https://t.co/cwCoyqyODo 2 hours ago

albanyinvest

Albany Investment Roblox accounts hacked to support Donald Trump https://t.co/3K0YRLuiq7 3 hours ago

SaNdi760

HaNdi SaNdi 🌺♿😻🇺🇸 Roblox accounts hacked to support Donald Trump - BBC News https://t.co/GGYtDKxjTl 3 hours ago

AM___AmericanFU

AM What in Tarnation... 🧐 Roblox accounts hacked to support Donald Trump - BBC News https://t.co/vZhAPf2O7j 5 hours ago

MarkPlant

Mark Plant What? Roblox accounts hacked to support Donald Trump https://t.co/GklgYTCMuJ 5 hours ago

grattonboy

Dean Anthony Gratton Roblox accounts hacked to support Donald Trump https://t.co/DvuUBXk8ou @grattongirl @grattonboy @theinfluencers_ 5 hours ago