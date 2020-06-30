Study warns new flu virus in pigs could morph to cause a pandemic

India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News



PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:15 Published 6 hours ago

Americans have changed the way they plan for their futures financially as a result of COVID-19



Six in ten Americans would consider moving to a less populated area in order to better protect themselves against the second wave of COVID-19 or another pandemic. The study of 2,000 Americans examined.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago