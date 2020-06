Related news from verified sources Iran sentences former journalist to death for fuelling unrest DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam, a journalist-turned-activist captured abroad last year, for allegedly fuelling anti-government unrest...

Iran journalist who inspired 2017 rallies sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019

