Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks bail



Related videos from verified sources Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police – video report



Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 02:02 Published 22 hours ago Dashcam Revelation: Garrett Rolfe Concerned He'd Face Charges After 2015 Shooting



The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was concerned he would face charges after firing three shots during the August 21, 2015 car chase and arrest, according to dash.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago Atlanta Mayor Issues Administrative Orders To Revise Use Of Force Policies



Three weeks after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created an Advisory Council to look into the Atlanta Police Department's Use of Force policies, she issued three Administrative Orders to immediately.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Police union, lawmakers demand new prosecutor in Rayshard Brooks case The Atlanta police union and some Georgia lawmakers are demanding the state's attorney general appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the Rayshard Brooks case....

CBS News 1 week ago





Tweets about this