Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks bail

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is set to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case is pending. Garrett Rolfe, who is white, faces felony murder and other charges in the killing of the Black man, which happened amid […]
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police 02:02

 Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over reports that he had fallen asleep in the drive-through line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is...

