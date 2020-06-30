Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood Actor, Director Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Newsy Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Hollywood Actor, Director Carl Reiner Dies At 98Watch VideoAward-winning Hollywood comedian Carl Reiner passed away Monday night at the age of 98.

Representatives for Reiner tell news outlets that he passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, surrounded by family.

An actor, producer and director, Reiner is known for having worked on numerous T.V. and film projects over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Carl Reiner dead at 98

Carl Reiner dead at 98 02:11

 Hollywood actor, director and comedian Carl Reiner - whose career spanned seven decades - has passed away at the age of 98.

Related videos from verified sources

Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies at 98 [Video]

Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies at 98

Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 03:41Published
Legendary Comedian Carl Reiner Dies at 98 [Video]

Legendary Comedian Carl Reiner Dies at 98

Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Veteran TV performer, writer and director Carl Reiner dies aged 98

 Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks...
Belfast Telegraph

Carl Reiner Dead - Comedy Legend & Director Dies at 98

 Comedy legend Carl Reiner, who acted, directed, produced, and created content in Hollywood, has sadly passed away at the age of 98. He passed away at his home in...
Just Jared

Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies

 NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver PostFOXNews.comCTV NewsCBC.caNewsdayNPRBrisbane Times

Tweets about this

BushwoodLooper

Ty Webb Carl Reiner did it all- actor, writer director, stand up comedy. True Hollywood legend... 8 minutes ago

Joseph7Mora8

ArtSoundJoe @miccaeli @VitalVegas @LasVegasLocally @VegasLifeBaby From producer to actor and director, Hollywood has lost a legend, RIP Carl Reiner. 32 minutes ago

TheStringTheor1

SHILO PACE | THE STRING THEOR1🎸🤘🎶 RT @Newsy: In addition to being a Grammy winner, Reiner won 9 Emmys over the course of 7 decades. https://t.co/brVldEFkPn 37 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy In addition to being a Grammy winner, Reiner won 9 Emmys over the course of 7 decades. https://t.co/brVldEFkPn 51 minutes ago

Mrgiarc

mrgiarc Carl Reiner, Actor, Director, Writer, Producer And Mensch, Dies At 98 https://t.co/phPhbYXeP1 #writer #comedy… https://t.co/hKRw4qYa6f 1 hour ago

klstnews

KLST TV Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy… https://t.co/DMgMdBrAJh 1 hour ago

ksannews

KSAN News Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy… https://t.co/9nKTGsjefV 1 hour ago

fabiorcordeiro

Fabius MDQ 💙☯ 🐍 RT @thedailybeast: Legendary Hollywood actor, writer, producer and director Carl Reiner died on Monday night, aged 98, from natural causes,… 1 hour ago