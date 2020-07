Cathlene Sareli From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72 https://t.co/6YxbRFdgE4 10 hours ago Joyce Bruns RT @RonMilnerBoodle: From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72 https://t.co/z7mPHvyJKH Moral of the story? Money can't bu… 11 hours ago Sheila Peterson From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72 https://t.co/wqm4WEdnrT 12 hours ago Robert Guernon From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72 https://t.co/3lnbKltBDT via @YahooNews 17 hours ago SpokesmanReview Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr., whose life became rife with setbacks and tragedy after winning a record $315 million P… https://t.co/a1oHMqYVEM 18 hours ago Caviar Nolastname CONDOLENCES! From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72 https://t.co/DXgktj6kiE via @Yahoo 18 hours ago WVNS 59News A funeral home official said Whittaker died of natural causes. The service will be private. https://t.co/2n4vlcEKHc #59FIRST 18 hours ago Scott Bauserman RT @EITMonline: From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72. https://t.co/4XU5rP6YDv 19 hours ago