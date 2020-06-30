Global  

White House dodges questions and blames 'rogue intelligence officers' for leaking Russian bounty claims

Independent Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The White House on Tuesday blamed "rogue intelligence officers" for leaking classified information about alleged Russian bounty payments to Taliban forces to kill US troops in Afghanistan just to damage Donald Trump.
 Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday said after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, that 'nothing' from that briefing indicated that the alleged payments were a 'hoax'.

