Related videos from verified sources Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore



President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally



On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing... Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally



Mere days before holding its first rally in months, Oklahoma arena officials are asking the Trump campaign ‘so, what’s your health and safety plan for this event?’ Veuer’s Justin Kircher has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this