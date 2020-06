Kevin Fisher01 RT @TRTWorldNow: At least 18 people killed and six injured in an explosion at a medical clinic in northern Tehran https://t.co/yGETTiMZLT 2 minutes ago

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! 13 dead, several injured in explosion at medical clinic in north Tehran https://t.co/dz4EFMRCHp 3 minutes ago

Iván Macea Oficial™ RT @ChinaDaily: #BREAKING The death toll rose to 18 in an #explosion at a medical clinic in the northern district of #Iran's capital Tehran… 3 minutes ago

Nayak RT @airnewsalerts: Iran: 13 people were killed and six injured in an #explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the capital #Tehran, an… 5 minutes ago

Trevor ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Charlot_Morris: Killed in an explosion and fire in Clinic 13, Shariati St., Tehran Six of those killed were in the operating room Sina… 5 minutes ago

DT Next An #explosion from a #gasleak in a medical clinic in northern #Tehran has killed 13 people and injured six,… https://t.co/W9qI4Kryqw 5 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy Tehran medical clinic explosion kills at least 13, state media report https://t.co/jtnxFH8PBb 7 minutes ago