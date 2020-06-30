Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court elated religious freedom advocates and alarmed secular groups with its Tuesday ruling on public funding for religious education, a decision whose long-term effect on the separation of church and state remains to be seen. In Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, the high court ruled 5-4 that states must give religious schools […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SCOTUS allows public money for religious schools

SCOTUS allows public money for religious schools 01:21

 [NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the separation of church and state in a major ruling on Tuesday by endorsing Montana tax credits that helped pay for students to attend religious schools. Freddie Joyner has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare [Video]

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
I-Team Exclusive: State Supreme Court Judge Grisanti under investigation after brawl with neighbors [Video]

I-Team Exclusive: State Supreme Court Judge Grisanti under investigation after brawl with neighbors

State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife are under police investigation for allegedly assaulting their neighbors during a fight on their North Buffalo street Monday night, the 7..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:06Published
CM Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra [Video]

CM Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani arrived at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra to be held inside the premises on June 23. However, High Court denied the permission for Rath..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this