Judge halts Iowa’s new 24-hour waiting period for abortion Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

An Iowa judge issued an injunction halting the state's latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, on Tuesday, a day before the measure was set to become law. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can […]