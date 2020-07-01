Officer Charged With Killing Rayshard Brooks Granted $500,000 Bond
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Watch VideoThe former Atlanta police officer who was seen on camera fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks has been granted bond.
During a virtual hearing Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set Garrett Rolfe's bond at $500,000. Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' fatal...
Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over reports that he had fallen asleep in the drive-through line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is...
