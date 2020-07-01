Global  

Officer Charged With Killing Rayshard Brooks Granted $500,000 Bond

Newsy Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Officer Charged With Killing Rayshard Brooks Granted $500,000 BondWatch VideoThe former Atlanta police officer who was seen on camera fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks has been granted bond. 

During a virtual hearing Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set Garrett Rolfe's bond at $500,000. Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' fatal...
