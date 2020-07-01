Global  

Israel likely to begin annexation of West Bank today

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to carry out his pledge to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

Israel's right wing has long favored annexing parts or all of the West Bank, saying the territory is vital for the country's security and an inseparable part of...
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Israel annexation: What is the West Bank?

Israel annexation: What is the West Bank? 04:17

 Concerns have been expressed around the world over plans by Israel’s prime minister to annex parts of the West Bank.

