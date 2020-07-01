Global  

Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 July 2020
“On TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform with over 40 million American users, probably a lot of your kids, and younger colleagues, accounts criticising the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and Beijing's policies are routinely removed or deleted,” O'Brien said in his public remarks.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps

Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps 03:47

 The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese...

Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok [Video]

Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

China reacted to India's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications. The Narendra Modi government banned the apps due to national security considerations. Beijing said that it was 'strongly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
59 Chinese Apps Banned: India’s digital strike a first step to tame China? [Video]

59 Chinese Apps Banned: India’s digital strike a first step to tame China?

Weeks after the Galwan faceoff between India and China, the Modi government has now conducted a digital strike on Beijing. 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok & Shareit have been banned by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 34:11Published
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer [Video]

Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer

Modi government on Monday evening banned 59 Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer etc. This comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and China after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border standoff

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary,...
SeattlePI.com

TikTok banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps amid border tensions

 TikTok has been banned in India, along with 58 other mostly Chinese apps, as tensions between the two countries continue.
Independent

India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border standoff

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary,...
Seattle Times


