Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () “On TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform with over 40 million American users, probably a lot of your kids, and younger colleagues, accounts criticising the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and Beijing's policies are routinely removed or deleted,” O'Brien said in his public remarks.
The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese...
Modi government on Monday evening banned 59 Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer etc. This comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and China after..
