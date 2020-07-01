|
Hat tip to 'Star Trek'? US Space Force names new unit 'SpOC'
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
United States' new Space Force military wing revealed Tuesday that one of its units would be named "Space Operations Command" -- or "SpOC" for short, in an echo of pointy-eared "Star Trek" character Spock. Space Force unveiled its organizational structure but made no reference to SpOC's fictional predecessor who was the unflappable science officer on the Starship Enterprise.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this