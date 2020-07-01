Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok, has been widely noted in the US, including by some prominent lawmakers, who have urged the American government to follow suit as it is believed that the short video-sharing app is a major security risk to the country. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links,...
The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese...