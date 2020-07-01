Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok, has been widely noted in the US, including by some prominent lawmakers, who have urged the American government to follow suit as it is believed that the short video-sharing app is a major security risk to the country. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps

Indians support Centre's decision of banning Chinese apps 03:47

 The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese...

Related videos from verified sources

Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps [Video]

Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps

Tech company Google has announced that it will no longer backup media from chat apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to Google Photos. According to Mashable, Google was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok [Video]

Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

China reacted to India's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications. The Narendra Modi government banned the apps due to national security considerations. Beijing said that it was 'strongly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
Ladakh Faceoff: Can Modi government upset China’s border ambitions? [Video]

Ladakh Faceoff: Can Modi government upset China’s border ambitions?

Weeks after the Galwan valley faceoff, India has launched a digital strike by banning 59 Chinese apps. This action comes even as talks are underway to ease tensions at the border with China. So what..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 28:51Published

Related news from verified sources

India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border standoff

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary,...
SeattlePI.com

India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border standoff

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary,...
Seattle Times

India blocks TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps that the government says pose a security threat

India blocks TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps that the government says pose a security threat · India on Monday blocked dozens of Chinese apps, including the popular viral video app TikTok, citing concerns about national security and privacy of user...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

AsiaReportcom

'DrBen' AsiaReport, travel guide, sat.maps, books. RT @timesofindia: Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikT… 2 seconds ago

naashonomics

naashonomics is #trump planning to ban #chinese app ? https://t.co/PFjqs129Zt https://t.co/Fcz9NWjiWs 10 minutes ago

currentnewspage

Currentnewspage Times of India #News https://t.co/RtwhDJ8kFN #News #Breaking https://t.co/9CZubs3XfY 11 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popula… https://t.co/sKqKkRRCTl 17 minutes ago

lcbil

Laxman Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps https://t.co/trLIFGMt92 via @timesofindia 18 minutes ago

samrat747

samrat747 RT @moneycontrolcom: After India's ban on #59Chineseapps, prominent US lawmakers have urged the American govt to follow suit as it is belie… 31 minutes ago