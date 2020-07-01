|
US buys nearly all stocks of coronavirus drug remdesivir
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Purchase of some 500,000 treatment courses practically means no other country can buy drug for next three months.
European Stocks Close On Firm Note
Despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus cases over the weekend, European markets closed higher on Monday with investors betting on recovery after news...
RTTNews
