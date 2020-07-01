Global  

US buys nearly all stocks of coronavirus drug remdesivir

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Purchase of some 500,000 treatment courses practically means no other country can buy drug for next three months.
Video credit: The Street
News video: Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir

Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir 02:34

 Gilead Sciences unveils what it calls 'below market' pricing for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which has so far proven effective in treating Covid-19

Maker of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir says it will cost about $3,000 per patient [Video]

Maker of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir says it will cost about $3,000 per patient

The California company that makes the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir announced Monday the price for the drug moving forward.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:47Published
Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient [Video]

Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient

Gilead Sciences announced on Monday that it has set a price for Remdesivir, a drug that’s shown success in reducing the duration of some COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published
Thursday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Biotechnology Stocks [Video]

Thursday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Thursday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of GNC Holdings, up about 28.2% and shares of Rite Aid up about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

European Stocks Close On Firm Note

 Despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus cases over the weekend, European markets closed higher on Monday with investors betting on recovery after news...
RTTNews


