Italy reports "biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world" Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

War-torn Syria has become the capital of Captagon, as ISIS produces the drug to fight and fund its terror operations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Marco Silva Italy reports "biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world": $1B worth of pills from ISIS in Syria https://t.co/8uShdfIN36 via @CBSNews 3 minutes ago