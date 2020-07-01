Global  

In Pictures: Hong Kong protests over China security law

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Thousands gather downtown for annual rally marking the anniversary of former British colony's handover to China.
News video: Hong Kong protests: Police make first arrests under new national security law

Hong Kong protests: Police make first arrests under new national security law 00:43

 Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China. The law, imposed by China after last year's anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city, took effect on Tuesday at 11pm.

HK police make first arrest under new security law [Video]

HK police make first arrest under new security law

Hong Kong police said on Wednesday (July 1) they arrested a man holding a flag advocating for independence, the first arrest under a sweeping national security law Beijing introduced overnight.

China enacts tough Hong Kong security law [Video]

China enacts tough Hong Kong security law

Protests have escalated after China said it would jail anyone found guilty of subversion and terrorism in Hong Kong.

Life in jail for violating HK security law [Video]

Life in jail for violating HK security law

China will punish anyone found guilty of secession, subversion or terrorism in Hong Kong to life in jail under a new security law.

After security law’s passage, Hong Kong marks China rule

 HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her...
Hong Kong police ban major security law protest

Hong Kong police ban major security law protest Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against China’s planned national security law for the city, which critics fear would smother the...
Hong Kong: UK says new security law is 'deeply troubling'

 China has "ignored its international obligations regarding Hong Kong", says the foreign secretary.
