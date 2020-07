Putin watches WW2 parade before vote to extend his rule President Vladimir Putin spoke at a spectacular Red Square military parade on the eve of a nationwide vote that could extend his rule until 2036.

Putin's approval-rating dips, but support for extending rule rises



Vladimir Putin's approval ratings have dipped because of the fallout from the novel coronavirus crisis, according to a poll. But support for him changing the constitution so he can rule for longer has.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on May 6, 2020