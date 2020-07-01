Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump. The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden

Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden 00:33

 Business Insider reports that the Trump campaign is scrambling for a more damaging nickname for Joe Biden. The campaign has used "Sleepy Joe" to tag Biden. Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned that "Sleepy Joe" won't generate the hostility to destroy Biden's candidacy. Advisers are reportedly...

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check [Video]

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check

During a speech, Joe Biden called out Trump for his lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden [Video]

Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Trump Tuesday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how he's responded to reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Hundreds of George W Bush officials set to endorse Biden: Report

 The '43 Alumni for Biden' super PAC seeks to unseat Donald Trump, who they say is unfit to lead the United States.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

searsj55

OmegaMan ✊🏽 RT @CNNPolitics: Former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials launch a new super PAC to support Joe Biden https://t.co/NERYB… 5 seconds ago

free24207729

free RT @thehill: Hundreds of former George W. Bush officials launch pro-Biden super PAC https://t.co/0CDe7exw8X https://t.co/QxT3RtBCzn 5 seconds ago

Darlene_Edw

#Joe_Is-My-President RT @thehill: JUST IN: Hundreds of former George W. Bush officials launch pro-Biden super PAC https://t.co/k4bEZq6ec7 https://t.co/1js4msns2S 21 seconds ago

AnneHoutman

Anne Houtman RT @New_Narrative: Hundreds of former George W. Bush officials launch pro-Biden super PAC https://t.co/6I9JRmZhp4 33 seconds ago

SamJefferson__

Samuel L. Jefferson RT @thehill: Hundreds of former George W. Bush officials launch pro-Biden super PAC https://t.co/L8hxGvXSjc https://t.co/J4DmGKD4pP 42 seconds ago

debrode

DEB RT @43Biden: CNN: Ex-George W. Bush officials launch new group supporting Joe Biden | #4Bid3n https://t.co/HQobCjKFM2 48 seconds ago

tschet

Douglas Tschetter RT @DemocracyInn: BREAKING: Hundreds of former George W. Bush officials launch pro-Biden super PAC. 1 minute ago