Seattle Mayor Orders CHOP Zone Evacuated

Newsy Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Seattle Mayor Orders CHOP Zone EvacuatedWatch VideoLaw enforcement in Seattle swept into the protester-controlled Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone Wednesday, reportedly arresting at least 31 people.

Known as CHOP, the zone several blocks long has been controlled by protesters following standoffs with law enforcement over racial injustice and the departure of...
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: 'Illegal': mayor says Trump cannot disband Seattle's 'autonomous zone'

'Illegal': mayor says Trump cannot disband Seattle's 'autonomous zone' 01:35

 Seattle's mayor has defended the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or 'Chaz', a space over several blocks transformed into a community without police which Donald Trump has threatened to disband. In a tweet, Donald Trump described the protesters as 'domestic terrorists', In another tweet addressing the...

