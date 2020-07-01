Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News fires Ed Henry after workplace sexual misconduct allegation

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Fox News fires Ed Henry after workplace sexual misconduct allegationFox News has fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.The network said it had received a complaint last Friday from a lawyer about the misconduct. An outside investigator was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation 00:54

 Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee. Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace announced the firing in a company email. Suzanne Scott and...

Related videos from verified sources

Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News [Video]

Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

The network says it terminated the former chief White House correspondent after receiving a complaint from a former employee's attorney.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:20Published
Bobcat of Lansing - 7/1/20 [Video]

Bobcat of Lansing - 7/1/20

Bobcat of Lansing - 7/1/20

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:59Published
Holt & Dimondale - 7/1/20 [Video]

Holt & Dimondale - 7/1/20

Holt & Dimondale - 7/1/20

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct Henry was suspended on the day of the complaint and was fired based on "investigative findings," according to an internal memo that Fox News provided Reuters.
Jerusalem Post

Fox News anchor Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct investigation

 Fox News has fired presenter Ed Henry after an investigation into sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Belfast Telegraph

Fox News Host Newly Fired For Sexual Misconduct Had Inspired Earlier Warning

 Fox News fired Ed Henry after an investigation of alleged "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace." He was given a plum job despite a colleague's complaint...
NPR


Tweets about this