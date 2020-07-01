Fox News fires Ed Henry after workplace sexual misconduct allegation
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation Henry, one of the network’s top news anchors, was fired following a complaint made against him by a former employee. Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace announced the firing in a company email. Suzanne Scott and...