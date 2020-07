Related videos from verified sources White House & CDC have different reopening plans



The White House and the CDC have different ideas on how the country should be reopened. The CDC says a revised version of the organization's plan will be made public soon. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published on May 13, 2020 Leave Us Out Of It: CDC Begs Off WH Scheme To Have Airport Temperature Checks



The White House reportedly plans to go ahead with a plan to institute temperature screenings at 20 US airports. According to Business Insider, it'a part of an effort to instill confidence that air.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on May 9, 2020

Tweets about this