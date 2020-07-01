Black Lives Matter: Movement for racial injustice plans virtual national convention



Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’



Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM).. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 3 hours ago Over 70% of Democratic Voters Think It’s Important That Biden Selects Woman of Color as VP



Almost three-quarters of Democratic voters think Joe Biden should select a woman of color as his running mate for the election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:42 Published 6 hours ago Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show



Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event. The four charities that will benefit.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Black Lives Matter groups plan convention NEW YORK (AP) — Spurred by broad public support for the Black Lives Matter movement, thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual...

Seattle Times 8 hours ago





Tweets about this