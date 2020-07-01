Global  

Black Lives Matter: Movement for racial injustice plans virtual national convention

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Black Lives Matter: Movement for racial injustice plans virtual national conventionSpurred by broad public support for the Black Lives Matter movement, thousands of black activists from across the United States will hold a virtual convention in August.It aims to produce a new political agenda that seeks to build...
