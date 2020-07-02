Australian court upholds Geoffrey Rush’s defamation payout

Global  

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian court on Thursday rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s $2.9 billion Australian dollars ($2 million) payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert and that the […]
An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only..

